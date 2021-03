Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 16:39 Hits: 6

National leaders who bend to domestic pressure and hoard COVID-19 vaccines will ultimately leave their own countries worse off, given the coronavirus's propensity to acquire new mutations. It is now us versus them – humankind against the virus and its many mutations.

