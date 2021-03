Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 14:34 Hits: 4

The backlog at the US-Mexico border has spurred criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. The homeland security secretary said "the border is closed," but that the US is still taking in lone minors.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-faces-border-crisis-over-unexpected-migrant-influx/a-56951380?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf