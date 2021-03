Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 09:22 Hits: 8

Ivan Belozertsev, the governor of Russia's Penza region and a vocal supporter of President Vladimir Putin, has been detained on corruption charges.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-penza-governor-belozertsev-arrested-corruption-charges-putin-supporter/31163263.html