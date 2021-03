Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 09:25 Hits: 8

SYDNEY: Australian emergency services on Monday (Mar 22) rescued 20 dogs from rising floodwaters that menaced a breeding kennel in a suburb northwest of Sydney on Monday. Barks emanated from partially submerged kennels as the rescuers approached in inflatable boats. The dogs, a mix of Belgian ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-sydney-flood-rain-evacuate-dogs-new-south-wales-14463936