Category: World Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 06:39 Hits: 8

Congolese opposition candidate Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas has died of COVID-19, the day after presidential elections in which he was the main challenger.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/congo-presidential-challenger-dies-of-covid-amid-election/a-56947048?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf