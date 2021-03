Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 18:11 Hits: 8

The Roman Catholic pontiff urged the people to fight against the Mafia and other organized crime groups, accusing the criminals of "exploiting the pandemic."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pope-francis-slams-mafias-as-organizations-of-sin/a-56945757?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf