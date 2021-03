Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 15:15 Hits: 7

The Palestinian Health Ministry began administering the first doses of coronavirus vaccines it received from the global COVAX initiative to health care workers and older residents in the West Bank and Gaza Strip on Sunday.

