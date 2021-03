Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 13:59 Hits: 6

DUBAI (Reuters) - The transportation minister of the Houthi-controlled administration in Yemen, Zakaria al-Shami, died on Sunday of complications of coronavirus infection, two Yemeni officials said. Read full story

