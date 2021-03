Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 14:40 Hits: 8

KABUL (Reuters) - United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in an unnanounced visit to Kabul on Sunday, as Washington reviews the peace process there and its planned troop withdrawal. Read full story

