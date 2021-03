Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 16:40 Hits: 5

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking to ensure victory in the next election by "illegally" trying to ban Turkey's pro-Kurdish party, its former leader told AFP from jail on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-s-jailed-kurdish-leader-accuses-erdogan-of-power-grab-14459324