'Truly disgusting' Chuck Todd facing furious backlash over Joe Biden comments

"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd was once again the recipient of a furious backlash on Sunday after he opened his show by asserting President Joe Biden is in the midst of a "political crisis" at the same time Americans are receiving much-needed stimulus checks and COVID-19 vaccinations rates are exceeding the administration's promises.



Standing in front of a screen showing immigrants at the southern border, Todd stated, "It's fair to call the deteriorating situation at the U.S.-Mexican border a crisis, even if the Biden administration refuses to use that word."

He then added, "But it's more than that. It's a political crisis for the new president with no easy way out."

That set off critics of the NBC host, of which there are more than a few, with calls to fire Todd -- once again.

