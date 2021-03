Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 15:58 Hits: 5

Although 2001 FO32 is technically classed as a "potentially hazardous asteroid," NASA reports that there's no need to worry. The space rock will be nearly 2 million kilometers away when it flies by.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/largest-asteroid-of-the-year-to-whiz-by-earth/a-56945522?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf