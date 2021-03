Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 16:21 Hits: 7

Egypt’s famed writer Nawal el-Saadawi, who died Sunday aged 89, spent a lifetime vexing politicians and clerics with her fight against the oppression of women and religious taboos.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210321-nawal-el-saadawi-outspoken-egyptian-feminist-writer-and-physician-dies-at-89