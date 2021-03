Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 17:54 Hits: 6

As Israelis prepare to vote on Tuesday for the fourth time in two years, polls predict that once again, the result will be close. This time it is because competition on the right is fierce – so fierce that right wing Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu is changing tack and courting Israel’s Arab voters.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210321-israeli-pm-netanyahu-courts-arab-voters-ahead-of-tight-election