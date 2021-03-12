The End of Trickle-Down Economics? Joe Stiglitz on the Transformational $1.9T American Rescue Plan

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 13:11 Hits: 0

President Biden has signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which Democrats are hailing as the largest anti-poverty bill in a generation. It includes stimulus checks to most adults, expanded unemployment benefits and an overhaul of the child tax credit. One study projects the law will lift almost 14 million Americans out of poverty, including 5.7 million children. “This is transformational,” says economist Joseph Stiglitz. “It says, 'We are actually going to live up — try to live up — to our aspirations.'”

