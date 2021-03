Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 07:48 Hits: 2

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Hundreds of people from Taiwan's Myanmar community rallied in central Taipei on Sunday to denounce the coup there, singing defiant songs and holding white and red roses in mourning for those who have died protesting the military. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/21/taiwan039s-myanmar-community-denounces-coup-with-defiant-songs