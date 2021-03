Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 08:53 Hits: 2

Manila has expressed concern after more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels, allegedly crewed by maritime militia, were spotted at a disputed reef in the South China Sea. Both countries claim the shallow coral region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/philippines-220-chinese-militia-boats-gathered-in-south-china-sea/a-56943127?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf