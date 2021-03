Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 08:53 Hits: 2

Equality is a central pillar of Europe's postwar order, but structural and institutional racism persists in many European countries. The Council of Europe's Dunja Mijatovic says it's time to tackle racial inequality.

