Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 08:46 Hits: 2

Thousands of Israelis rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence Saturday to protest his policies and premiership, days before a general election that could see the long-standing leader removed from power.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210321-go-home-chant-anti-netanyahu-protesters-ahead-of-israel-s-snap-polls