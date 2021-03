Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 06:14 Hits: 4

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported 43,846 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the biggest daily jump in four months, as its richest state Maharashtra continued to account for more than half of the infections. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/21/india039s-new-daily-coronavirus-cases-hit-four-month-high