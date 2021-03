Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 07:14 Hits: 5

BANGKOK (Reuters) - More than 30 civilians and police were injured in Thai anti-government protests, an emergency medical centre said on Sunday after police used water cannon, teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the rally the night before. Read full story

