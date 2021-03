Category: World Published on Sunday, 21 March 2021 07:14 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: The government has launched the Malaysia Forestry Policy which aims to provide clear directions for the forestry sector in facing new domestic and international challenges. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/21/govt-launches-forestry-policy-to-help-sector-cope-with-new-challenges