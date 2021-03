Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 13:36 Hits: 2

Malaria is a leading cause of death for children and is most prevalent in some of the world's poorest countries. A new lure-and-kill style device trial shows potential for a major drop in malaria-spreading mosquitoes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/malaria-infections-halved-in-children-in-ivory-coast-using-new-technology/a-56766531?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf