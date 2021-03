Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 March 2021 08:10 Hits: 2

Many have dismissed the idea of a tunnel linking Britain with Northern Ireland as a fantasy, but a feasibility study on the €20 billion project has just been announced. DW's Arthur Sullivan reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tunnel-from-northern-ireland-to-scotland-considered-despite-massive-doubts/a-56829070?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf