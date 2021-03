Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 12:35 Hits: 2

After appearing in almost 350 games in Germany, Charles Akonnor is now pursuing a coaching career in his home country, Ghana. He's determined to make the "Black Stars" African champions and World Cup contenders.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/charles-akonnor-ghana-s-german-coach/a-56890782?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf