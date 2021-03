Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 22:49 Hits: 2

A volcano in southwest Iceland has erupted — as anticipated following thousands of smaller earthquakes in the area in recent weeks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iceland-halts-air-travel-following-volcanic-eruption/a-56935890?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf