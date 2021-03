Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 04:50 Hits: 2

Protests erupted in Turkey after President Erdogan decided to pull out of the landmark international convention which aims to protect women from violence.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-quits-istanbul-convention-on-violence-against-women/a-56936323?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf