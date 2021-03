Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 10:47 Hits: 2

Denmark says two people have developed blood clots and cerebral hemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. This comes after the WHO said the vaccine was safe to use. Follow DW for the latest.

