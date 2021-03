Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 20:33 Hits: 1

The Republic of Congo votes in presidential elections on Sunday with incumbent Denis Sassou Nguesso aiming to extend his decades-long hold on power in the Central African state.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210319-congo-s-nguesso-tipped-to-win-fourth-term-in-presidential-elections