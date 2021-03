Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 16:24 Hits: 3

Protesters in a central German city clashed with police on Saturday over coronavirus measures, with officers using water cannons, pepper spray and batons against people trying to break through police barriers, the German news agency dpa reported.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210320-german-police-clash-with-protesters-over-covid-19-restrictions