Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 15:41 Hits: 3

ARAU (Bernama): Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail granted an audience on Saturday (March 20) to Senior Minister (Education) Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin at Istana Arau here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/20/raja-of-perlis-grants-audience-to-education-minister