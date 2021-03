Category: World Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 10:48 Hits: 1

Police in Georgia sought clues on Thursday to what sparked the fatal shootings of eight people, six of them Asian woman, in a string of Atlanta-area attacks that heightened fear and outrage over a recent surge of hate crimes directed at Asian Americans.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/probe-atlanta-geogia-shootings-spas-asian-violence-14437398