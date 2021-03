Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 09:00 Hits: 1

Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan was on Friday sworn in as the country's first female president after the sudden death of John Magufuli from an illness shrouded in mystery.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/tanzania-swears-in-first-female-president-after-magufuli-s-sudden-death-14445336