Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 11:03 Hits: 1

AMSTERDAM/LONDON: Nearly a dozen countries resumed use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots on Friday (Mar 19) as EU and British regulators said the benefits outweighed any risks after reports of rare instances of blood clotting that temporarily halted inoculations. The end of suspensions will kick off ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/countries-resume-astrazeneca-covid-19vaccine-regulators-benefits-14445824