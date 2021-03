Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 15:07 Hits: 1

Finland has suspended the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates two possible cases of blood clots, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/finland-suspends-use-of-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-14447186