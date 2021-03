Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 19:26 Hits: 1

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday she was ready to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca's coronavirus jab if she is offered it, in a bid to shore up confidence in the jab.

