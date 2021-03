Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 10:00 Hits: 3

When our essayist took up folk dancing, squished fingers, misplaced kicks, even torn clothing ensued. But he kept coming back.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/The-Home-Forum/2021/0319/How-an-unlikely-folk-dancer-found-grace?icid=rss