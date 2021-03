Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 19:23 Hits: 4

The hack of a private psychotherapy center – including patient session notes – has struck the culture of privacy in Finland hard.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0319/Extortion-of-therapy-patients-in-Finland-shakes-culture-of-privacy?icid=rss