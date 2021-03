Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 09:57 Hits: 3

If anti-elitism is a pillar of modern populism, it should be no surprise that populists have come to power at a time of soaring income and wealth inequality. But the “them” versus “us” populist narrative does not capture merely a conflict between haves and have-nots.

