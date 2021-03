Category: World Published on Friday, 12 March 2021 15:34 Hits: 1

Despite the familiar chaos and horrific violence that marks the end of the Trump presidency, the Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the nation’s forty-sixth President and forty-ninth Vice President, respectively, represents a tremendous opportunity for the progressive movement and The Progressive magazine.

Read more https://progressive.org/magazine/a-time-to-fight-lueders/