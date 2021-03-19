Jim Crow in New Clothes : In First Senate Speech, Raphael Warnock Slams GOP Assault on Voting Rights

Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 12:13 Hits: 2

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, whose election in January helped bring the chamber under Democratic control, used his first speech on the floor of the Senate this week to assail Republican efforts to restrict voting rights. He called the raft of voter suppression bills being introduced in states across the country “Jim Crow in new clothes,” denounced false claims of voter fraud spread by Donald Trump and others, and called on Congress to pass the For the People Act, also known as H.R. 1, a sweeping voting reform bill that would greatly expand access to the ballot. “Make no mistake: This is democracy in reverse,” said Warnock, who is the first Black senator elected in Georgia. “Rather than voters being able to pick the politicians, the politicians are trying to cherry-pick their voters.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/3/19/raphael_warnock_first_senate_speech