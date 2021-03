Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 08:10 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR: The third volume of the "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" series which details the Chinese president Xi Jinping's policies and governance in leading China in the new era was launched on Saturday (March 20) at the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce building. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/20/third-volume-on-xi-jinping039s-book-series-launched-in-malaysia