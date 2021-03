Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 08:32 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: Aid will be channelled to the poor, disabled and asnaf in Ayer Hitam as well as to mosques and surau in preparation for the month of Ramadan, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/20/dr-wee-aid-to-be-channelled-to-poor-disabled-asnaf-in-ayer-hitam