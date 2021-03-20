US: Judge Rules Out Delaying George Floyd's Trial

Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 01:51 Hits: 3

Minneapolis Judge Peter Cahill denied on Friday a request by the defense team of former officer Derek Chauvin to delay the date and change the trial's location.

The ruling comes after the city announced a 27 million settlement with George's Floyd family, which raised concerns about a biased trial. Hence, Chauvin's lawyers asked to push bach the date and move the trial to another city.

The judge presiding over the Derek Chauvin trial is letting the defense admit evidence from a prior George Floyd arrest -- but there’s a caveat.



Three other former officers will face trial in August as they are charged with aiding and abetting. Today's ruling has been branded as a major blow to Chauvin's defense.

Cahill said that "a delay would do nothing to stem the problem of pretrial publicity" and "there's no place in Minnesota that hasn't been touched by that publicity."

