Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 02:51 Hits: 3

The rain continues to pour in Australia's south-east after an unusually wet summer. The state's emergency services have been called into action.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/downpour-in-australia-causes-floods-forces-evacuations/a-56936209?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf