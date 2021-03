Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 07:19 Hits: 5

KOTA KINABALU: A key person in the erection of the Keningau Oath Stone - former Sabah state secretary Tan Sri Richard Lind passed away aged 98 - at around noon on Saturday (March 20). Read full story

