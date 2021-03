Category: World Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 03:46 Hits: 5

Mass evacuations were ordered in low-lying areas along Australia's east coast Saturday as torrential rains caused potentially "life-threatening" floods across a region already soaked by an unusually wet summer, officials said.

