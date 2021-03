Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 11:36 Hits: 5

The Ethiopian government has warned multiple times that the international community must not interfere in its handling of the war in Tigray, claiming it is solely a domestic matter. But that's not the case.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fact-check-are-other-nations-involved-in-the-war-in-tigray/a-56891431?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf