Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 18:15 Hits: 5

Only weeks after schools re-opened in Jordan, children are back at home, using newly-developed digital learning tools that could pave the way for a new and improved education system.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/in-jordan-homeschooling-could-be-just-what-the-education-system-needed/a-56924716?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf