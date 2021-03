Category: World Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 18:18 Hits: 6

Germany will begin allowing family doctors and general practioners to adminster coronavirus vaccines. Extra doses will also be given to German border regions with France and the Czech Republic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-merkel-state-leaders-agree-on-strategy-to-jump-start-vaccinations/a-56931483?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf